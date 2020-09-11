Bunraku Performances in September Resume at National Theatre

A staff member was reported to have a slight fever on September 5, but a test came back negative.

The National Theatre has announced that the Bunraku Performances will resume as planned.

A staff of Bunraku Performances in September was reported to have a slight fever on September 5, and the theatre cancelled the performance. However, the result of the PCR test was negative.

The company has resumed Bunraku Performances in September at National Theatre (Small Theatre) from September 7.

"We will continue to take preventive measures against novel coronavirus infection to ensure safety and security of our guests as well as the performers and staffs," the company writes in a statement. "We are sorry for the inconvenience and trouble it may cause. Your understanding is greatly appreciated."

Learn more about the upcoming performances at https://www.ntj.jac.go.jp/sp/schedule/kokuritsu_s/2020/2910.html?lan=e.

