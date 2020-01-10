WAITRESS to Open at Thrasher-Horne Center in One Month

One month to go! Broadway hit Waitress opens the Broadway Orange Park season on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

TICKETS

Tickets for Waitress are currently on sale at Thrasher-Horne Center. Prices range from $49-$109 with all fees included. Tickets and more information are available at (904) 276-6815 or online at THcenter.org.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





