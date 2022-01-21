Tickets for BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at the Times-Union Center On Sale

Click Here for More Articles on A Beautiful Noise

The Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter, will return to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts for one night only, May 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events.

Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.