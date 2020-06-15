Thrasher-Horne Center Reopens To Rental Events During Florida's Phase 2

In response to Florida's COVID-19 Phase 2 protocols, Thrasher-Horne Center has reopened its doors for rental events with limited capacity.

St. Johns River State College President, Joe Pickens states, "We are happy to be able to reopen Thrasher-Horne Center for rental events and continue our great partnership with Clay County. The safety and well-being of the our guests and staff is of upmost importance to us."

Details of Thrasher-Horne Center's reopening protocols include the following:

· All visitors on St. Johns River State College campus are required to wear face masks.

· Group gatherings must be 50 people or less.

· Social distancing rules apply.

For a complete list of these protocols visit THcenter.org for more information. Protocols may be updated as CDC guidelines in Florida's reopening phases change.

St. Johns River State College and Thrasher-Horne Center continue to assess the situation and will provide updates as they come available. If you have any questions, or are interested in and event, please contact our Ticket Office at (904) 276-6815 ext. 1 or email boxoffice@sjrstate.edu.

Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You