THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION With Lead Vocalist Yvan Pendault Comes To Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The FSCJ Artist Series presents The Ultimate Queen Celebration at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

When Brian May of Queen says "He's the kind of performer you dream of finding," and Roger Taylor of Queen says, "He's fantastic, magnetic!" you know it's going to be a good show.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration features lead vocalist Yvan Pendault backed by some of the finest musicians on the scene who have toured with the likes of Trans Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages, Cher, and more – most recently added to the roster is Jules Radino, the drummer for Blue Oyster Cult since 2004.

Founding members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, discovered Yvan Pendault in 2016 when they witnessed his performance on "La Voix" (Quebec's adaptation of "The Voice"). He was then offered the leading role in the Toronto production of We Will Rock You and was cast in the first North American tour of Queen Extravaganza, Queen's official tribute band developed by Roger Taylor himself.

"They never asked me to emulate Freddy in any way shape or form. but they picked me and trusted my voice to bring justice to their songs. I pride myself in giving an energetic and "in your face" type of performance. I'm pumped to take on this new project with Ultimate Queen Celebration!" says Pedneault.

Leaving the half microphone stands and fake mustaches behind, Yvan captures the essence of Queen's timeless classics in a truly remarkable way. His dynamic vocal range and charismatic stage presence pays a fitting tribute to the legendary band, drawing audiences into a world where the spirit of Queen lives on. Whether belting out anthems like “Bohemian Rhapsody” with intense fervor or infusing ballads like “Somebody to Love” with heart-wrenching emotion, Pendault's performances resonate as a stunning homage to one of the greatest rock bands in history.

Playing in some of the most prestigious venues worldwide, The Ultimate Queen Celebration will be performing unforgettable renditions of Queen's greatest hits such as "Radio Gaga", "Tie Your Mother Down", "Fat Bottomed Girls", "Killer Queen", "Somebody to Love", "Bohemian Rhapsody", and so many more.

Tickets

Tickets for The Ultimate Queen Celebration go on sale May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000. Tickets prices start at $39.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

Comments