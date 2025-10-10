THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Star Barry Bostwick to Host 50th Anniversary Screening in Jacksonville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a special screening on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature original film star Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors, along with a live shadow cast performance by The Rich Wierdoes.

The evening will include a memorabilia display featuring costumes and artifacts from the 1975 cult classic. Each ticket includes one bag of Rocky Horror props for audience participation throughout the event. Limited VIP tickets are also available, offering a meet and greet with Bostwick.

Widely regarded as the longest-running theatrical release in film history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, with Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as Brad and Janet, Meat Loaf as Eddie, Nell Campbell as Columbia, Patricia Quinn as Magenta, and Richard O’Brien—who also wrote the original musical—as Riff Raff.