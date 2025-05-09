Sarah Brightman Returns With A WINTER SYMPHONY This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A magical celebration of the holiday season will return this year with the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her new Christmas spectacle ‘A Winter Symphony' tour to the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts on December 6, 2025 at 8:00 p.m..

Every year she shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world… and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring ‘A Winter Symphony' to 18 cities, 17 in the United States and one special show starting the tour in Niagara Falls.

Accompanied by an orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. ‘A Winter Symphony' is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

To add a little extra ‘holiday joy', join Sarah's “Silver Bells VIP Packages” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Mother's Day or holiday gift!

Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet packages for ‘A Winter Symphony' are available HERE. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

Comments