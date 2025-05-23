SUMMER REWIND Debuts With The Very Best Of The ‘70s, ‘80s And ‘90s At The Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a Summer Rewind from June to August at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts that will inspire audiences to crank up the hits and dust off those leg warmers for a totally tubular lineup celebrating the best of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

In a blast from the past, the Broward Center's Summer Rewind includes a includes a special 50th Anniversary celebration of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Barry Bostwick; Slow Burn Theatre Company's “The Bodyguard: The Musical” featuring Whitney Houston's greatest hits; “Back to the Future 40th Anniversary in Concert” with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra; and an electrifying live performance by pop icons Taylor Dayne and Lisa Lisa.

The audience is invited to come up to the lab and see what's on the slab when the Broward Center presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Barry Bostwick on Thursday, June 5 at 8 p.m. in the Au-Rene Theater. This iconic celebration of one of the most screened movies in the world features the original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick, in a screening of the original unedited film with a live shadow cast and, of course, audience participation. Limited pre-show VIP tickets include a meet and greet with Bostwick, whose iconic portrayal of Majors has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years, a photo opportunity and an autograph. As part of the festivities, there's a costume contest and a memorabilia display in the lobby with artifacts and costumes from the movie. This event contains adult language or content. This show is for audiences ages 18 and older.

Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2024/2025 Season in the Amaturo Theater supported by American National Bank and Visit Lauderdale culminates with a sizzling summer production of the West End hit “The Bodyguard The Musical” Saturday June 7 – Sunday, June 22, including an open captioned performance on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. This breathtakingly romantic thriller features a host of irresistible classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and one of the biggest-selling songs of all time, “I Will Always Love You.” Performance times vary. Major support of Slow Burn Theatre Company is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and sponsored in part by American National Bank and Visit Lauderdale. Student and community complimentary tickets are subsidized and underwritten by the Salah Foundation and the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation. This production is additionally supported by Business for the Arts of Broward.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and the South Florida Symphony Orchestra celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the iconic film, Back to the Future, with “Back to the Future in Concert,” as part of the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Imagination Series, on Thursday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Au-Rene Theater. Audiences will want to recharge the flux capacitor before celebrating this blockbuster smash hit. The 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. Marty McFly, Doc Brown and a time-traveling DeLorean come together for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum. Fans old and new will experience the thrill of “Back to the Future” like never before, this time on a hi-def screen, accompanied by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra performing award-winning composer Alan Silvestri's dazzling musical score live in sync with the film. Audiences will enjoy an exclusive treat with nearly 20 minutes of brand-new music added by Silvestri to the film's score. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the venue early to party like it's 1985, with a real DeLorean photo op, classic ‘80s arcade games and a rad soundtrack of the decade's greatest hits before the orchestra takes the stage. It's a pre-show blast from the past that audiences won't want to miss.

In a powerhouse night of pop, freestyle and dance hits, Taylor Dayne & Lisa Lisa appear live in concert at the Broward Center's Au-Rene Theater on Saturday, August 2 at 8 p.m. as part of the Baptist Health Red Carpet Series. An American pop icon with a career spanning three decades, Dayne's groundbreaking debut single, “Tell It To My Heart,” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “I'll Always Love You.” Dayne has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the number 18 female dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. Lisa Lisa's wide-ranging body of work as a naturally versatile singer, one who paved the way for fellow Latina American stars such as Selena and Jennifer Lopez, is highlighted by freestyle, dance-pop and salsa floor fillers along with impassioned adult contemporary ballads. She broke through with partners Cult Jam and the Production Team Full Force in 1985. Their effervescent "I Wonder if I Take You Home," the first of five gold hits they scored together, led to the platinum success of “Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force,” their full-length debut. Having cracked the pop Top 40, Lisa Lisa scaled higher with that album's Top Ten final single, "All Cried Out," and topped the chart in 1987 with "Head to Toe" and "Lost in Emotion," the first two singles from her second album, “Spanish Fly.” A pre-concert party in the Horvitz Lobby invites audiences to dress up and have some fun, with DJ Johnny Quest playing legendary classics.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

