STAYIN' ALIVE ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES Heads to the Times-Union Center

The concert will take place on February 25, 2021.

Dec. 23, 2020  
Stayin' Alive One Night of the Bee Gees, creates a realistic sense of hearing and experiencing the brothers' Gibb live in concert, with the vocal match of Tony Mattina, Todd Sharman, and George Manz. Stayin' Alive comes to the Times-Union Center on February 25, 2021.

Stayin' Alive features a vocal trio, backed by studio musicians who wholly capture the sound mystique of The Bee Gees. Stayin' Alive offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list. Singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin, How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancin, Nights On Broadway, and Stayin Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started A Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, Words, and To Love Somebody, among other great hits.

Stayin' Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. Stayin' Alive has played intimate settings as a six piece band and huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra. Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the lender subtleties of the human voice!

Tickets for Stayin Alive, One Night of the Bee Gees, start at $32.50, plus applicable fee. Tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org. Tickets on sale now.


