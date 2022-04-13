Rescheduled Date Announced for JERSEY BOYS at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The FSCJ Artist Series' Broadway Encore sponsored by VyStar Credit Union has announced The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, has been rescheduled to July 27, 2022 at 7:30 pm at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly known as the Times-Union Center). The show was rescheduled from a date earlier this year. Tickets are ON SALE now. Current ticketholders seats remain the same, and may use their previously distributed tickets with the old date printed.

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys won the 2006 Tony® Award for Best Musical, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award® -winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

