RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR Announced For FSCJ Artist Series

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre.

Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production.

Tickets for RENT start at $48.50, plus applicable fee. Tickets can be purchased online at fscjartistseries.org, or the FSCJ Artist Series box office, by calling (904) 632-5000.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You