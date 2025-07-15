Osceola Arts Concludes 64th Season with Tony-Nominated CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Osceola Arts has announced the final production of its 64th season with the Tony Award-nominated musical "Catch Me If You Can," running July 18 through August 3.

Based on the exhilarating true story of Frank Abagnale, Jr., this dazzling musical comedy captures the essence of dreams, deception, and the art of the chase. The production features a book by Terrence McNally and a vibrant score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, earning four Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

"What better way to close our 64th season than with this high-energy spectacle that showcases the incredible talent in our community," said Chief Operation Officer Jeremiah Krivinchuk. "This show has everything—compelling storytelling, amazing music, and a true story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

The musical follows the journey of Frank, a teenage runaway who, with charm and wit, forges his way through life as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer, all while evading the determined FBI agent Carl Hanratty. Filled with high-energy dance numbers and compelling storytelling, this production offers entertainment perfect for theater lovers of all ages.

Special Performances:

Audio Described performance: Friday, August 1, at 7:30 PM

American Sign Language-interpreted performance: Saturday, August 2, at 2:00 PM

Tickets are available at osceolaarts.org or by calling the box office at 407-846-6257.