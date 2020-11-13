Michael W. Smith Brings Christmas Concert to Northeast Florida

Michael W. Smith will perform a Christmas Concert at Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 PM.

Award Winning, Christian Music Artist, Michael W. Smith will perform a Christmas Concert at Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 PM. Thrasher-Horne Center is committed to the latest social distancing guidelines using innovative measures to ensure Northeast Florida continues to have live music.

Iconic multi-platinum, singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith is bringing his iconic Christmas show back this upcoming holiday season. The highly anticipated full band show will feature holiday classics spanning his expansive catalogue and a stop at Thrasher-Horne Center on December 19th.

Smith says, "I love Christmas time and singing Christmas music, I am so blessed to be able to perform again this season with my band. It is going to be very exciting to be safely back in venues with an audience. I look forward to seeing everyone there!" In addition to the performance, and in support of his longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Michael will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. His recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history.

His most recent album STILL Vol. 1, is an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.

Tickets for Michael W. Smith Christmas are on sale now. Committed to your safety, Thrasher-Horne Center is selling a limited number of tickets for our events in a socially distanced auditorium. The venue is also seeking community support through donations, sponsorships and partnerships to continue presenting during these unprecedented times. For more information on tickets or on the venue's safety protocols, visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815 ext. 1.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

