Jacksonville Symphony to Present HOLIDAY POPS Through This Weekend

Jacksonville's favorite musical holiday tradition has been reimagined!

Join the Jacksonville Symphony, guest singers and Douglas Anderson dancers for a festive celebration that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. So 'let it snow' at the most wonderful concert of the year!

Concerts begin at 7:30 PM. Performances are expected to last between 60 and 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times.

Learn more here.