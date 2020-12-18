Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jacksonville Symphony to Present HOLIDAY POPS Through This Weekend

Jacksonville’s favorite musical holiday tradition has been reimagined!

Dec. 18, 2020  

Join the Jacksonville Symphony, guest singers and Douglas Anderson dancers for a festive celebration that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. So 'let it snow' at the most wonderful concert of the year!

Concerts begin at 7:30 PM. Performances are expected to last between 60 and 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times.

Learn more here.



