Immersive Vampire Experience NOSFERATU Returns Friday 13

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In case you live under a rock, “Nosferatu” is the Romanian word for vampire, and it's also the name of Orlando's blockbuster immersive vampire experience. Now in its 4th year, “Nos4atu” returns to Renaissance Theatre Company beginning on Friday the 13th of September, and running through November 10th, 2024.

Inspired by vampire lore from famous literature such as Bram Stoker's “Dracula” and TV and film such as “Interview With a Vampire” and even “Twilight,” “Buffy,” and “True Blood,” Nosferatu is a one-of-a-kind experience where audiences move from space to space to delight in a surprising and elevated artistic experience.

Each year the adult horror experience unveils an entirely new concept, giving returning audiences a brand new experience. Patrons explore the 15,468 square foot Renaissance Theatre Company warehouse where a cast of about 25 live performers lurk behind every secret corner. “Nosferatu is really a blend of different live entertainment experiences,” says Creator and Ren Co-Founder Donald Rupe. He goes on: “It's like going out to a Vampire nightclub, blended with theme park design with some haunted house influences, and we add in some high-end performance art and scripted narrative to create something that's truly unique. Also, it's entirely indoors, so air conditioning and protection from the weather is a built-in plus.”

Abby Cash, a returning favorite Vampire performer, gives a little more insight: “This show is like nothing you've ever seen. You'd have to see Nosferatu at least 15 times in order to catch every secret part of it. It's my favorite part of the year, and one of my favorite things in Orlando.” Abby isn't alone. Since the show debuted in 2021, attendance at Nosferatu has doubled from year to year, and the Ren hopes to continue the trend. Pre-sales indicate they're on track, and being featured in “Best of” lists from the Watermark, Orlando Sentinel, and Orlando Weekly bodes well for Orlando's unique Vampire show.

Here's a glimpse of what's new this year:

13 completely new spaces (nothing is repeated from year-to-year), centered on VBar, a Vampire nightclub that anchors each evening.

A new structure: The Wandering. 8 PM-11 PM, the entire building is open, and guests are invited to roam wherever they wish, for as long as they wish. Performers fill the building the entire time. The Choosing. 7 PM. A sort of pre-show, where a limited number of guests are seated to experience an elaborate traditional Vampire ceremony. VBar. At 11 PM, VBar takes center stage. A vampire-themed nightclub, with live performers, drag performers, and dancers.

Guests can choose from a variety of ticketing options, where they can see one section of the evening or the whole night for $66. Season tickets and Group Rates are also available, as well as affordable $10 Discount Tickets for each performance thanks to the Ren's commitment to keeping Art accessible to everyone.

Re-Vamped Vampire-themed cocktails.

Special events for the week of Halloween give Orlando an in-door, parking-friendly option to celebrate the Spooky season.

Nosferatu is truly for adults 18+ as the show contains nudity, adult scenarios, and is centered on VBar, where patrons can purchase signature cocktails.

Nos4atu is the latest installment of Renaissance Theatre Company's mission to produce new works showcasing local talents. The Ren was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building owner Chris Kampmeier, and is committed to fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, and diversity. In line with The Ren's goal of keeping entertainment accessible for everyone, a number of $10 tickets are made available for every single performance.

Nos4atu plays September 13th thru November 10th. Renaissance Theatre

Company is located at 415 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. For more information, visit www.rentheatre.com/nosferatu.

Comments