FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents AN EVENING WITH JAY LENO

Enjoy a night of laughs with a familiar face. Spend an EVENING WITH Jay Leno when he comes to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on January 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business."

Jay Leno's late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" -after the first two years Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.

This fall Jay Leno brings back the classic game show YOU BET YOUR LIFE. This comedy show wrapped in a game show will feature two strangers paired up to play for prize money by answering trivia questions correctly.

Leno also currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno'S GARAGE now in its sixth season. The show has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations for Outstanding Special Class-Short-Format Nonfiction Programs.

Along with his CNBC show, Jay is currently on air with various other television series, including "Last Man Standing." When he's not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children's books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. And in his "spare" time (as if he has any), he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles.

Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

Tickets will go on sale for AN EVENING WITH Jay Leno on June 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

To order tickets by phone with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover, call the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office at: (904) 632-5000