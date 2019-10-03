FSCJÂ Artist Series & Abhann Productions PresentsÂ RIVERDANCE â€“ 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

FSCJ Artist Series and Abhann Productions are proud to announce that Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show will play a strictly limited engagement at The Times-Union Center from April 14 - 15, 2020 for

two performances only. Tickets for the international Irish dance phenomenon start at $39. Tickets are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance- beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

For the complete Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show North American tour schedule please visit www.riverdance.com.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show has been designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring Set by Alan Farquharson, Lighting by Andrew Voller and Video by Cosmo AV along with Costumes by Joan Bergin and Sound by Michael O'Gorman.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven- minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

For more information, please visit: Website: www.riverdance.com.





