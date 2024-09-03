FSCJ Artist Series To Kick Off 2024/25 Broadway Season With Annual Jacksonville Center Open House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The FSCJ Artist Series will kick off the 24/25 Broadway in Jacksonville season with its Annual Open House at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2024. All are welcome to this event.

The FSCJ Artist Series Kick Off event will be a perfect evening for families and theater lovers in Jacksonville. The first 200 to arrive will receive a gift bag. Local food trucks will be onsite serving up delicious eats and treats. A cash bar will also be provided by Savor.

The event will be hosted by WTLV's First Coast Living hosts, Jordan Wilkerson and David Benfield. Live music from Bold City Classics will round out the evening. In addition, attendees will get a sneak peek at the upcoming season with a performance by a special alumni guest from Les Misérables.

The theater will also be open to the public to allow attendees to sit in their seats or find additional seats available for subscription for the upcoming season. The FSCJ Artist Series' staff will be on hand to answer any questions about a purchase of a season subscription and all the other shows scheduled in the 24/25 season. Current Broadway season subscribers will be able to pick up their season tickets, exchange their tickets, and "test drive" seats. Attendees will be able to purchase any available seat for subscription during the event as well as tickets for other FSCJ Artist Series events.

There will be a limited opportunity to purchase MJ: The Musical tickets before the general public at our Kick Off Open House and online.

Complimentary VyStar Tower Garage parking will be available for the Artist Series Season Kickoff Event. The garage is located at 37 Hogan Street South, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Enter the garage from Hogan Street (from Bay St take left on Hogan and left into garage). There are TWO exits. Please tell the garage attendant you are going to the Artist Series Kick Off Event or Open House at the theater. The garage is close to the theater, very clean, staffed, security cameras on each floor and garage attendants on site.

24/25 BROADWAY SEASON

December 5-8, 2024

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

January 7-12, 2025

MAMMA MIA!

February 18-23, 2025

PETER PAN – THE MUSICAL

April 1-6, 2025 L

ES MISÉRABLES – THE MUSICAL

April 22-27, 2025

MJ: The MUSICAL

Individual tickets for Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations are on sale to the public beginning September 6. Four-show subscription packages for the remaining shows are available to purchase and Ain't Too Proud can be added to your package at a savings. These may be purchased at the Kick-off Event, ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000.

All performances of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL.

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ain't Too Proud will open Thursday, December 5th and run through Sunday, December 8th, 2024.

By becoming a subscriber, you can order your season tickets and reserve your seats for all five shows before single tickets are available to the public. Subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing eight total subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Contributions start for as little as $250. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

The FSCJ Artist Series is excited to offer mobile ticketing starting this 24/25 Broadway season. Mobile ticketing allows customers to access to their show tickets and parking tickets on their mobile device. Customers may choose to opt out of mobile ticketing at time of purchase.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To get more information about groups, you can email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 632-5050.

VyStar Credit Union is proud to sponsor the FSCJ Artist Series for the 24/25 Broadway in Jacksonville season and demonstrate their commitment to the arts. Performing arts bring people together, enrich communities, promote cultural diversity and make Northeast Florida a more vibrant and desirable place to live, work and play.

VyStar members receive a 10% discount on most FSCJ Artist Series shows. Members can also sign up for exclusive pre-sale opportunities and receive a $1 discount off Savor concession items by using their VyStar Visa credit or debit card and showing their Artist Series show tickets at point of purchase.

Comments