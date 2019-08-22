FSCJ Artist Series Presents THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

A holiday mash-up for the whole family,a??The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back and better than ever, playing the Times-Union Center December 7, 2019 for one performance only.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a??

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Tickets for The Hip Hop Nutcracker start at $30, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org. Discounts for groups of 10+ may be available by calling (904) 632-5050.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You