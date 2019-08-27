A Classic Theatre Hosts Annual Gathering

A Classic Theatre's Annual Gathering will take place on Wednesday, September 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Old Town Trolley Welcome Center West located at 1305 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd. next to The Ponce Hotel. Free parking is available.

This year's Gathering is being sponsored by Historic Tours of America Inc. (with special thanks to Dave Chatterton)

Do you love theater? Are you local to the St. Augustine area? Then you are cordially invited to join in a night of fun to see old friends, meet new friends, and thank supporters for a successful 2018-2019 season! You'll also be on the ground floor for the announcement of what ACT's 2019-2020 season has in store!

Wine, refreshments, and snacks will be served so eat, drink and make merry!

This is also your opportunity to get connected with A Classic Theatre and get involved. There are opportunities for actors, directors, stage managers, backstage helpers, and front-of-the-house volunteers.

Questions? Contact at aclassictheatre@hotmail.com.

Check us out at www.aclassictheatre.org





