Lumen Repertory Theatre To Present THE PILLOWMAN At WJCT Studio B

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Lumen Repertory Theatre will present THE PILLOWMAN by Martin McDonagh as the second production of its 2026 season, running April 24 through May 9 at WJCT Studio B. Tickets went on sale March 13.

Directed by Joshua Britton Andrews, the play is set in a totalitarian state where a writer is interrogated after a series of crimes begin to mirror the violent stories he has written. The work explores themes of censorship, authorship, trauma, and the moral implications of storytelling.

The cast will include Trevor Kluckman, Katie Johnston, Daniel Austin, and Kate McManus.

“The Pillowman is one of the most electrifying and unsettling plays of the last few decades,” said Artistic Director Brian Niece. “For a season built around the theme ‘Challenging,’ this piece is a powerful fit.”

A Pay-What-You-Please preview performance will take place April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is scheduled for April 24, followed by performances through May 9. Select performances will include post-show talkbacks focused on themes of artistic responsibility and storytelling.

THE PILLOWMAN

April 24 – May 9, 2026

All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on May 3. General admission tickets are $45, with free NEXTGEN tickets available for high school and college students who reserve in advance.