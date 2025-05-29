 tracking pixel
Vicksburg Theatre Guild Reveals 2025-26 Season

By: May. 29, 2025
Vicksburg Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-2026 lineup, the company's 90th season!

The season will start with two Summer Youth Production plays, Beetlejuice JR., Jul. 18-20, 2025 and Disney’s Dare to Dream, Jul. 25-27, 2025.

The main-stage season includes Puffs or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, Sep. 12-14 & 19-21, 2025; Hamlet, Nov. 7-9 & 14-16, 2025; Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 & Feb. 6-8, 2026; and 12 Angry Jurors, May 1-3 & 8-10, 2026.

The 90th-consecutive year of Gold in the Hills takes place Mar. 13-15 & 20-22, 2026.

The company will also be participating in the Cedar Hills Cemetery Association Voices from the Hills (a Cedar-Hill-Cemetery reenactment) Oct. 16-18, 2025, as part of the City of Vicksburg’s 200th Anniversary Celebration.



