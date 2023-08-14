THE SECRET GARDEN: SPRING VERSION Comes to New Stage Theatre in 2024

The Secret Garden: Spring Version comes to New Stage Theatre next year. With Music and Lyrics by Marsha Norman, Music by Lucy Simone, the production is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Performances run February 6 – 25, 2024.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden‘s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

This enchanting classic of children’s literature of hope and perseverance is re-imagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. This special shortened version of the beloved musical The Secret Garden is as beautiful and spirited as the original Broadway hit.

Recommended for all ages.