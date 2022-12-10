Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'

Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'

"Good Ingredients" will be released on January 28th, 2023.

Dec. 10, 2022  

Ralph Nix aka Lance Blackwell first came onto the national spotlight with his debut album, "Sins I Have Sown" in 2015. Released as Ralph Nix and the Catfish Gospel, the collection won the Album Of The Year award at FestivalSouth 2015. Now, Nix returns for his 2nd album, this time with The Guilt Birds. "Good Ingredients" will be released on January 28th, 2023.

Recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, LA, "Good Ingredients" shares the same classic sound found on iconic albums recorded there, by artists as eclectic as Kansas, Stevie Wonder and The Neville Brothers. A perfect blend of feel-good sounds and meaningful story-telling, tales of ghost stories from times past, songs of love, loss and betrayal, the occasional murder ballad, and even a few gospel-inspired songs are included.

Watch the first video from "Good Ingredients," "Retold:"

"Music is meant to bring us together and remind us that we all share similar trials while navigating our way through life," says Ralph Nix. "It is the perfect gateway for us all to walk through together."

More details about Ralph Nix and the new "Good Ingredients" album can be seen at https://ralphnix.com/.



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!
ANNIE Comes To Thalia Mara Hall in May 2023 Photo
ANNIE Comes To Thalia Mara Hall in May 2023
Leapin' Lizards!  Broadway in Jackson has announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at Thalia Mara Hall on May 3rd, 2023. Tickets for the Jackson engagement go on sale Friday, December 2nd, 2023.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023 Photo
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023
Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art Photo
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art
Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.

More Hot Stories For You


CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This WeekendCIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend
December 9, 2022

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!
ANNIE Comes To Thalia Mara Hall in May 2023ANNIE Comes To Thalia Mara Hall in May 2023
November 29, 2022

Leapin' Lizards!  Broadway in Jackson has announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at Thalia Mara Hall on May 3rd, 2023. Tickets for the Jackson engagement go on sale Friday, December 2nd, 2023.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023
November 25, 2022

Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National TourCast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
November 21, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of ArtTwo New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art
November 14, 2022

Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
share