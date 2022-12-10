Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'

Ralph Nix aka Lance Blackwell first came onto the national spotlight with his debut album, "Sins I Have Sown" in 2015. Released as Ralph Nix and the Catfish Gospel, the collection won the Album Of The Year award at FestivalSouth 2015. Now, Nix returns for his 2nd album, this time with The Guilt Birds. "Good Ingredients" will be released on January 28th, 2023.

Recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, LA, "Good Ingredients" shares the same classic sound found on iconic albums recorded there, by artists as eclectic as Kansas, Stevie Wonder and The Neville Brothers. A perfect blend of feel-good sounds and meaningful story-telling, tales of ghost stories from times past, songs of love, loss and betrayal, the occasional murder ballad, and even a few gospel-inspired songs are included.

Watch the first video from "Good Ingredients," "Retold:"

"Music is meant to bring us together and remind us that we all share similar trials while navigating our way through life," says Ralph Nix. "It is the perfect gateway for us all to walk through together."

More details about Ralph Nix and the new "Good Ingredients" album can be seen at https://ralphnix.com/.