RING OF FIRE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month

Performances run May 30, 31, June 1-3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., and June 4 and 11, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Ring of Fire comes to New Stage Theatre in May. Performances run May 30, 31, June 1-3, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m., and June 4 and 11, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.; Conceived by William Meade; Adapted from the Broadway Production by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards; Orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby; Additional arrangements by David Abbinanti

His Music. His Life. A Tribute to the Man in Black.

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. More than two dozen classic hits-including "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and the title tune-paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend!

Recommended for: Ages 10+ for discussions of gun violence and drug use. Contains haze and strobe lights.




