New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Bring THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE to the Ford Center

The performance is on March 30 at 7:30pm.

Mar. 28, 2023  
Everyone has pretended to be a pirate at some point. Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history.

On the coast of Cornwall, a band of tenderhearted pirates celebrates the coming of age of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. Now, Frederic has vowed to devote his life to the extermination of piracy - until a ludicrous leap year snag threatens to keep him apprenticed to the pirates for life!

Throw in a bevy of beauties, a brash Pirate King, the delightfully stuffy Major- General Stanley and you've got what The New York Times calls "An endearing production with high musical standards and spirited performances."

The performance is on March 30 at 7:30pm.





