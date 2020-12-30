New Stage Theatre Streaming A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Jefferson Mays Through January 3

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden. Staged exclusively for this film and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays. A Christmas Carol was filmed at New York's United Palace, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.

New Stage Theatre and producer Hunter Arnold unofficially kicked off the holiday season early by announcing that a special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays, will be released worldwide on Saturday, November 28. This streaming video event will benefit New Stage Theatre as well as other community, amateur, regional theaters across the country which have been devastated by the pandemic. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

New Stage Theatre is a partner through a joint project between Arnold's TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage. Other partner theaters currently include Actor's Express, Actors' Playhouse, Apple Hill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, Bunbury Theatre, The Cape Playhouse, Centerstage, Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre, Detroit Public Theatre, Dorset Theatre Festival, Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, KC Melting Pot, Koger Center for the Arts, La Jolla Playhouse, Lake Dillon Theatre Company, Mad Cow Theatre, The MAD Factory, Midland Community Theater, New Stage Theatre, ORMACO, Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Peoria Players, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Portland Center Stage, Red Mountain Theatre Company, Sankofa Collective, Sharon Playhouse, Shea's Performing Arts Center, South Coast Repertory, Spokane Civic Theatre, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, Theatre Tulsa, and Vermont Stage.

