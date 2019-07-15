FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Bring Tradition to Thalia Mara Hall

Jul. 15, 2019  

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Bring Tradition to Thalia Mara HallA miracle of miracles, Fiddler on the Roof, will play Thalia Mara Hall Oct. 22.

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Whether you are seeing it for the first time or revisiting an old favorite, you won't want to miss this tale of tradition.

For more information and tickets to Fiddler on the Roof, tap here.



