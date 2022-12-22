Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023

Performances run March 14-26, 2023.

Dec. 22, 2022  
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023

Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023.

A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope - as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.

Could you name a hundred things that make life wonderful? A thousand? How about a million? A boy's mother attempted suicide and in response, he started a list of things to live for. As he grows up, the list takes on a life of its own. This surprising and immersive theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness, and suicide. With poignant humor and joy, it takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give.

Recommended for: Ages 14+ for mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation.
Audience Interaction: This production involves audience participation. All Interactions are optional, confirmed by consent. The production may be enjoyed with or without directly participating.




Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album GOOD INGREDIENTS Photo
Ralph Nix & The Guilt Birds To Release New Album 'GOOD INGREDIENTS'
Recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, LA, 'Good Ingredients' shares the same classic sound found on iconic albums recorded there, by artists as eclectic as Kansas, Stevie Wonder and The Neville Brothers.
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Thalia Mara Hall This Weekend
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!
ANNIE Comes To Thalia Mara Hall in May 2023 Photo
ANNIE Comes To Thalia Mara Hall in May 2023
Leapin' Lizards!  Broadway in Jackson has announced that an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning musical ANNIE will play at Thalia Mara Hall on May 3rd, 2023. Tickets for the Jackson engagement go on sale Friday, December 2nd, 2023.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023 Photo
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023
Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

