David Sedaris Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts, April 8

An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, April 8 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Quail Ridge Books.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

All seats at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium are reserved, range from $55-$65 and are subject to additional taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, December 8 at Click Here.

