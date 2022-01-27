DEATHTRAP Comes to Tupelo Community Theatre This Weekend

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Production dates for the show are January 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. and the 29th at 2 p.m. at the Lyric. Tickets are $20 for adults i??and $10 for students and younger.

To reserve your seats for the performance, call the TCT office at 662-844-1935, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.