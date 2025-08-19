Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Biloxi Little Theatre will hold auditions for Trouble in Mind next month. Auditions will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at 1:30PM and Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 6:00PM. Callbacks (if needed) will be held on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at 6PM.

Trouble In Mind is a powerful and sharp-witted drama that was first written in 1955 and later revised. The play centers on Willetta Mayer, a seasoned Black actress cast in a so-called “progressive” Broadway production. As rehearsals unfold, the cracks in the theater’s liberal facade begin to show, revealing deep tensions around race, gender, authenticity, and representation. With biting humor and emotional depth, Trouble in Mind confronts the struggles of Black actors navigating a predominantly white theater industry, challenging the illusion of progress in American arts.

PRODUCTION DATES: Jan. 23-25 & Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2026.

AUDITION LOCATION: Biloxi Little Theatre

DIRECTOR: Eric Funches

ROLES TO BE FILLED:

- Wiletta Mayer (Black woman, 40s–50s): A veteran actress with a warm presence, intelligence, and growing courage to speak out against injustice.

- Millie Davis (Black woman, 30s–40s): Stylish, witty, and sharp-tongued. Offers biting humor and insight.

- Sheldon Forrester (Black man, 50s–60s): Gentle and seasoned; carries trauma but tries to stay composed.

- John Nevins (Black man, 20s): Earnest and idealistic; eager for success but conflicted as he begins to question things.

- Henry (Any race man, 55 - 80s) Loyal stagehand with lifelong experience in theater production.

- Bill O’Wray (White man, 30s–40s): Actor; generally well-meaning but detached from racial issues.

- Judy Sears (White woman, early 20s): Young, optimistic actress, learning the cost of being naive.

- Eddie Fenton (White man, 20s–30s): Stage manager; often neutral but represents authority.

- Al Manners (White man, 40s): The director; charming but patronizing, self-declared progressive with blind spots.