Asian Cultural Council New York Launches Series Showcasing Arts and Cultural Exchange Between Asia and The U.S.

Asian Cultural Council (ACC), the preeminent New York-based organization advancing international dialogue through arts and cultural exchange between Asia and the U.S., announced the launch of ACC Voices, a new series of free public programs.

The inaugural ACC Voices x ARAD: Global Leadership in the Arts features a panel discussion and performance on Thursday, May 4, 2023, 6:30 - 8:00 pm at Milbank Chapel, Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 West 120th Street in New York City. Free and open to the public, the program is presented in partnership with the Arts Administration Program at Teachers College . Registration is required. Please click here for details.

Taiwanese sheng musician and current ACC Fellow Li-Chin Li will perform and also join a panel including the Kennedy Center's Artistic Director of the Fortas Chamber Music Concerts, and Grammy Award-winning violinist Jennifer Koh (ACC 2011 Fellow), ACC Executive Director Judy Kim, and Yan Xiao PhD, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Teachers College, Columbia University, to discuss the importance of cultural exchange in their practices and the ACC Fellowship opportunities that enable such exchange.

"We are delighted to partner with the Arts Administration Program at Teachers College to spotlight two ACC grantees for our first ACC Voices series. The series affords us an opportunity to show the impact of our grants and the types of support ACC provides to individuals and organizations pursuing research projects and other forms of creative pursuits across cultures," said Executive Director Judy Kim. "ACC Voices will offer another program in California in the fall with more presentations to be announced."

Kim was appointed ACC's Executive Director in 2021, bringing over 25 years of dedication to arts and cultural institutions and a first-hand knowledge of the profound impact of cultural exchange. As an ACC alumna, Kim has a deep personal understanding of ACC's mission. In 1998, she received an ACC Fellowship to research at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Korea.

Founded in 1963 by John D. Rockefeller III, ACC has enabled more than 6,000 exchanges between artists, humanities scholars, and specialists, investing more than $100 million in support across 16 artistic disciplines and 26 countries/regions to date. ACC has connected creators and thinkers to peers in countries including China, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the U.S., effectively cultivating cultural bridges across global borders.

ACC Fellows receive funds and the autonomy to research and explore their creative interests while discovering the unique elements of international cultures. ACC also provides Fellows with a full suite of program services and makes connections with alumni and local community culture leaders to help maximize each individual's experience. Additionally, ACC serves as a vital resource to its diverse alumni who support the continuously growing network.

ACC has provided support to a roster of significant creative forces in the cultural community including Yayoi Kusama - Japan, Visual Art (1964, 1996); Nam June Paik - Korea, Visual Art (1965, 1970) ; Balkrishna (B.V) Doshi - India, Architecture (1966); Martha Graham - U.S., Dance (1974); José Maceda - Philippines, Music (1976-95); Chen Kaige - China, Film/Photo/Video (1986-88); Meredith Monk - U.S., Theater (1997, 2000); Pichet Klunchun - Thailand, Dance (2000, 2010); Cloud Gate Dance Theater - Taiwan, Dance (2008, 2016); and Wooster Group - U.S., Theater (2013-18), among many others.