Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Miglior attore non protagonista
Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company
Miglior attore protagonista
Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA
Miglior attrice protagonista
Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company
Miglior direzione musicale
Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA
Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)
Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company
Miglior regia/coreografia
Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA
Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)
GODSPELL AMTA
Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)
FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company
Miglior testo
Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company
