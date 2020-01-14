BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Miglior attore non protagonista
Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior attore protagonista
Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior attrice protagonista
Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior direzione musicale
Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)
Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior regia/coreografia
Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)
GODSPELL AMTA

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)
FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior testo
Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.


Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • americUS Comes to Cincinnati Playhouse
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
  • Lea Salonga Will Launch International Tour from Honolulu This Spring
  • Carnegie Theatre Has Announced Their 2020-21 Season
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement