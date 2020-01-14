Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Miglior attore non protagonista

Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior attore protagonista

Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior attrice protagonista

Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior direzione musicale

Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)

Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior regia/coreografia

Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)

GODSPELL AMTA

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)

FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company

Miglior testo

Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company

