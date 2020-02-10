Violinist Andrey Baranov Joins InterHarmony Festival In Italy In July

Violinist ANDREY BARANOV'S appearance at IIMF cannot be a better inspiration for young talents attending the festival. Andrey Baranov was winner of the Queen Elisabeth Violin Competition 2012, Benjamin Britten and Henri Marteau International Violin Competitions, and a prizewinner of more than twenty other international competitions including Indianapolis, Seoul, Sendai, Liana Isakadze, David Oistrakh, Paganini (Moscow) international competitions. Mr Baranov will join pianist Alexei Volodin and cellist Misha Quint in a concert featuring the Schubert B-flat Major Trio and Ravel Piano Trio. More info can be found at www.interharmony.com

Baranov has already appeared with leading international orchestras including Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Montreal Simphony Orchesra, Luxembourg Philharmonic, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Brussels Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium, MusicAeterna Orchestra, St-Petersburg Philharmonic, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Sendai Philharmonic, Royal Phiharmonic London, and SWR Stuttgart Symphony Orchestra under such conductors as T. Currentzis, V. Petrenko, V. Fedoseev, M. Tabachnik, W. Weller, E. Krivine, Y. Temirkanov, K. Nagano, T. Sanderling, A. Vedernikov among others.

Acclaimed for his highly sensitive touch and technical brilliance, ALEXEI VOLODIN is in demand by orchestras at the highest level. He possesses an extraordinarily diverse repertoire, from Beethoven and Brahms through Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev and Scriabin to Gershwin, Shchedrin and Medtner. Volodin regularly appears in recital and has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, LSO St. Luke's, Barcelona's Palau de la Música and Mariinsky Theatre. He has also appeared in He has also appeared in Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Mariinsky Orchestra, and Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Russian-born cellist MISHA QUINT, has appeared with such celebrated orchestras as the New York Chamber Symphony, Brooklyn Philharmonic, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, Leningrad State Orchestra, National Irish Symphony, the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional do Brasilia. Quint is Founder and Music Director of IIMF. Recent and future highlights include concerts in Italy and Germany with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Saleem Ashkar, Daniel Stewart, Oliver Weder, and Andrey Baranov. http://www.mishaquintcello.com/

InterHarmony International Music Festival takes place each summer in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy, and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany. It combines multiple concerts of world-renowned soloists and chamber musicians, at the same time providing intensive study programs for young musicians, helping them to climb the steps to world stages of classical music. As part of the Outstanding Guest Artist Series, participants will be brought together with some of classical music's brightest lights, who will perform and give masterclasses. https://www.interharmony.com/





