SASHA Confirmed For Three Intimate Shows at Ibiza's Cova Santa

Global electronic music icon Sasha is to play three special and intimate dates at the magical Cova Santa in the heart of the Ibiza hills. Starting monthly from July 6th, these parties will see the Last Night on Earth label boss joined by international names Dubfire, Patrice Baumel, HOSH, George Fitzgerald, Lau.ra, Milou, Weval, Franky Wah, Cici, Ceri, BEC and Fell Reis. Buy your tickets and book your restaurant table for these exclusive nights now at covasanta.com

Sasha needs little introduction. He has been at the forefront of the electronic underground for decades, always pushing his own sound and the scene forward. Known as a technical innovator and someone always perfecting his craft, his meticulous synths and compelling drums make for the most immersive and escapist experience in all of electronic music.

For the last decade, he has been at the helm of his own Last Night On Earth label, serving up scintillating new sounds and recruiting the finest and freshest talents to release alongside him. He has recently echoed that mission with a series of ten collaborations with the likes of Alex Banks, Photek, Mr. Sosa, Pumarosa and more, and has just finished a run of ten global LNOE showcases that left crowds spellbound.

For these special SASHA+ dates, he will be joined by the best talents in the scene including the pioneering SCI+TEC boss Dubfire, Germany's melancholic master Patrice Baumel, Diynamic associate HOSH, UK innovator George Fitzgerald, pop-bass fusionist Lau.ra, plus Milou, Weval, Franky Wah, Cici, Ceri, BEC and Fell Reis.

Cova Santa is a magical space in the heart of Ibiza, nestled between the green mountains of San José and built around a natural cave sculpted by water over thousands of years. It has a stylish and intimate indoor space with world class light and sound, and a gorgeous garden area with natural landscaping and an organic feel.

These three dates will be special indeed so secure your limited tickets and book your restaurant table now at covasanta.com