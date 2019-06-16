Italian Actress Francesca Ravera To Lead In European Tour Of THE WAY WE GET BY

Following a very successful run at New York City's Urban Stages, in the spring of 2019, the enthusiasm that ensued from the public and critics earned The Way We Get By an Italian tour, with performances in Turin, Genoa and Milan.

Beth and Doug are young, attractive and single. They meet at a drunken party and end the night together at the apartment Beth shares with her roommate. In the middle of the night Doug, restless with insomnia, inadvertently wakes Beth who, in turn, tries to seduce her guest, but to no avail. 'Beth is a sweet and sensitive girl - the lead actress Ravera says - who has been hurt by fleeting flings with boys who only wanted her for her body. Used to be seen as an object or a trophy, Beth tries to connect with Doug the only way she knows: trough seduction. However, as the story develops, it is because of her apparent early fiasco her need to be seen as a human being emerges.'

Fast-moving, sexy, and surprisingly poignant, The Way We Get By is a play about lust, love and life.

The play, written by American playwright Neil LaBute will be performed in English . 'I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to bring this play to an Italian audience - Ravera says - I believe that representing the work of an American author in its original language, featuring characters and a vocabulary that are typically American, offers the audience an interesting and enriching experience.'

Performances:

June 19th-20th, 2019, at 8:30 pm

Teatro Erba

Corso Moncalieri 241, 10133 Turin, Italy

Info and tickets: Torino Spettacoli, phone +39 011 6615447, http://www.torinospettacoli.com/?p=2306

June 28th, 2019, at 8:30 pm

Teatro Out Off

Via Mac Mahon 16, 20155 Milan, Italy

Info and tickets: https://www.teatrooutoff.it/spettacoli/the-way-we-get-by/

July 3rd-4th, 2019, at 8:30 pm

Teatro Carlo Felice

Passo Eugenio Montale 4, 16121 Genoa, Italy

Info and tickets: http://www.carlofelicegenova.it/2019/06/13/the-way-we-get-by-3-e-4-luglio-2019/





