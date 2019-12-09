BroadwayWorld Italy Awards Update: FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company / Miglior spettacolo!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Italy:

Miglior attore non protagonista

Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 30%

Carmine Barbato - GODSPELL - AMTA 19%

Filippo Francucci - GODSPELL - AMTA 16%

Miglior attore protagonista

Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA 45%

Carmine Barbato - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 39%

Lillo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 6%

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Alessandra Mercuri - GODSPELL - AMTA 22%

Giulia Fagioli - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 22%

Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA 22%

Miglior attrice protagonista

Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 46%

Vera Dragone - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 24%

Carlotta Sibilla - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 10%

Miglior direzione musicale

Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA 49%

Emanuele Derosas - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 36%

Emanuele Friello - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 7%

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)

Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 61%

Emiliano Palmeri (Traduzione liriche) - KINKY BOOTS - Teatro Nuovo 23%

Simone Martino - LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN - Etherea Omnis - MTDA 7%

Miglior regia/coreografia

Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA 47%

Martin Loberto / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 36%

Maurizio Colombi / Rita Pivano - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 5%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)

GODPSELL AMTA 77%

SCHOOL OF ROCK PeepArrow - Il Sistina 10%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Compagnia dell'Alba 7%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)

FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company 69%

IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE Sopra Le Righe 10%

LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN Etherea Omnis - MTDA 8%

Miglior testo

Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 65%

Massimo Romeo Piparo (Adattamento italiano) - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 23%

Matteo Borghi (Adattamento italiano) - L'ASCENSORE - I perFORMErs 4%

