The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Will Host 2025 New York Benefit in March

The event is on Tuesday, March 18th.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Will Host 2025 New York Benefit in March Image
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host its 2025 New York Benefit in March. Join in on Tuesday, March 18th for “MUSIC MOVES THE WORLD”, the 2025 New York signature annual benefit. The event is at Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

The benefit will be honoring Kobi Halperin. The community will gather to pay tribute and raise funds for the Israel Philharmonic with an elegant reception, concert, and dinner. The program will feature music by Prokofiev, Mendelssohn, Poulenc, and more led by Music Director Lahav Shani, conducting and performing from the piano, and featuring musicians from the Israel Philharmonic and the inaugural musician class from the IPO Academy! Dietary Laws Observed.

To join the benefit committee, or for questions, please contact Elana Safar, Executive Director, Eastern Region, at ECDIR@AFIPO.ORG





