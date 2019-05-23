THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play at The Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center August 2019

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous musical, The Phantom of the Opera will run at The Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center for the first time Aug. 12 through Aug. 31, 2019.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano - Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, the Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous musical is also one? of the most successful in entertainment history, playing to over 145 million people in 150 cities across 30 countries. ?It is the longest-running show on Broadway, having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018, and has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, including one for Best Musical... This is ?a musical masterpiece not to be missed.

Take in "the music of the night" and see The Phantom of the Opera during its run at Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information, tap here.





