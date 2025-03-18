Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Indian Patient comes to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances will run 15 April - 26 June.

Segev, a young man, contacts Absalom, his older brother who broke up with the family many years ago, to tell him that their father is very ill. The encounter between the two brothers, who have never met each other, sweeps the entire family into emotional turbulence and creates an amusing and tragic chain of events.

Both brothers fight the old death and anger and deal with the family secrets revealed for the first time.

The autobiographical play, acclaimed and award-winning by Rashaf Levy, first reaches the stage of chamber theater.

Show duration: 90 minutes

