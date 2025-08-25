THE BLUE BIRD Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Blue Bird, by Chen Garti and Tom Chodorov, based on a play by Maurice Maeterlinck, is coming to the Cameri Theatre, directed by Ella Tamari Mills. Performances run 28 August - 11 October.

Tyltyl and Mytyl, twin brother and sister, set out with their dog on a magical journey in the forest, in search of a rare and special blue bird that is supposed to grant them all their wishes.

They encounter strange creatures and worlds that present the group with various challenges and tests. Will the twins manage to find the bird before dawn? And where is it hiding?

A new and colorful adaptation of Maeterlinck's masterpiece about the eternal quest for happiness.



Viewers seated in the front row will receive plastic covers for their legs to keep them from getting wet.

Duration: 75 Minutes