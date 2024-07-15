Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tartuffe is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 29 September, 2024.

Oregon is living the good life. He has status, money and a loving family. But he felt that the soul needed a spiritual boost that would give his life meaning.

He brings Tartif into his home, a man imbued with faith and principles that Oregon sees as half God. From that moment on, the family goes into complete turmoil, and no one is able to open Oregon's eyes to the fact that this might be a fraud.

A new and surprising stage version of the immortal comedy of the greatest comedy writers of all time.

Comedy by Moliere

Translation: Eli Bijawi

Director: Roni Br

