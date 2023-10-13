PETER PAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in December

Performances run December 13 - 14, 2023.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Tom Borrow Will Serve as Artist-In-Residence at The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra Photo 1 Tom Borrow Will Serve as Artist-In-Residence at The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

PETER PAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in December

The Cameri Theatre, in collaboration with The Orna Porat Theater for Children and Youth, invites you to sprinkle some fairy dust and fly with Peter Pan and Wendy to Neverland. There, we will meet the lost boys, the fairy Tinker Bell, the pirates, and of course, Peter Pan's sworn enemy – Captain Hook.

James Matthew Berry's beloved classic story about the eternal boy, Peter Pan, receives a new and original adaptation by Roy Segev and Shirili Deshe.

It is a colorful, wild, and surprising musical production for adults who grew up loving the story and for children who do not know it yet

Duration: 75 Minutes

Performances run December 13 - 14, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - Israel

1
Tom Borrow Will Serve as Artist-In-Residence at The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra Photo
Tom Borrow Will Serve as Artist-In-Residence at The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

Tom Borrow will serve as the Artist-In-Residence at the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra int heir 70th anniversary season. Learn more about Borrow here!

2
Daniel Harding to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra in Israel in October Photo
Daniel Harding to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra in Israel in October

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Daniel Harding has agreed to step in for Music Director Franz Welser-Möst to lead the ensemble in its three-concert Israel debut next month. Learn more about the upcoming concerts here!

3
American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director Photo
American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director

Today, American Friends of the Louvre (AFL) announced the appointment of Thomas E. Moore III as its next Executive Director. With over a decade of experience leading fundraising efforts across the arts, humanitarian aid, and social justice sectors, Moore steps into the role at AFL after eight years of service to the organization through his involvement with the Young Patrons Circle since 2015 and as a member of the Board of Directors since 2021. He assumes the position on October 23.

4
Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour Photo
Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour

For the first time in Israel, Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome Broadway Star Kaley Ann Voorhees (Phantom of The Opera) as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in November 2023 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Video
Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You