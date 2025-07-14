 tracking pixel
NAOMI AND NORMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances begin on 17 July.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
NAOMI AND NORMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Image
Naomi Dekel, a recent divorcee from Eilat, has to move to Metula for her new job, caring for Norma: a lonely and bitter old lady, a former lawyer who has recently fired one caregiver after another.

When Ethan, Naomi's ex-husband, discovers that Naomi has left their daughters with a friend, he calls social services and threatens to take away her custody. Naomi, fearing she could lose custody of her daughters, has no choice but to return to Eilat in a hurry, dragging a reluctant Norma along.

Their journey, which starts out as a power struggle between the two protagonists, develops into a surprising, funny, and powerful relationship that will completely change the lives of both women.

A comedy, by the creators of the successful play Genius Bound.

*This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

Duration: 80 Minutes




