MEDEA Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Medea is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 5 April, 2025. Medea and Jason are a successful couple—a true "power couple." They have the perfect child, the perfect home, and their eco-startup (ecological startup) is about to change the world.

Then suddenly, one day, without any warning, Jason tells Medea that he’s leaving her for a younger woman whom he has gotten pregnant. Slowly, everything that had been secure and stable in Medea’s life falls apart. Her pain turns into rage, and she spirals into a vortex of revenge with no way out.

Following the success of “Oedipus”, the Cameri Theatre will present another timeless classic in a captivating original adaptation.

Duration: 90 Minutes. Performances run through 5 April, 2025.

