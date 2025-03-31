News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MEDEA Comes to Cameri Theatre in April

Performances run 4 April - 21 June.

By: Mar. 31, 2025
MEDEA Comes to Cameri Theatre in April Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Medea is coming to the Cameri Theatre next month. Performances run 4 April - 21 June. Medea and Jason are a successful couple—a true "power couple." They have the perfect child, the perfect home, and their eco-startup (ecological startup) is about to change the world.

Then suddenly, one day, without any warning, Jason tells Medea that he’s leaving her for a younger woman whom he has gotten pregnant. Slowly, everything that had been secure and stable in Medea’s life falls apart. Her pain turns into rage, and she spirals into a vortex of revenge with no way out.

Following the success of “Oedipus”, the Cameri Theatre is proud to present another timeless classic in a captivating original adaptation.

This play includes the use of a prop resembling a cigarette. Duration: 105 Minutes



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos