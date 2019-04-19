LA CAGE AUX FOLLES To Have Israel Premiere For LGBT Suicide Prevention

Apr. 19, 2019  

This coming summer, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will premiere in Israel, with all the production proceeds going to suicide prevention among LGBT teens.

In order to cover the venue and set construction costs, a crowdfunding campaign was launched and will be collecting donations through May 1.

The production states: "This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a production that will truly affect our daily lives and help to face the challenges ahead of us. Please help us in making this happen."

To support LA CAGE AUX FOLLES for charity in Israel, click here.



