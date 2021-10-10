Israeli Theater Director and Acting Teacher Nola Chilton Dies at 99

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Israeli theater director and acting teacher, Nola Chilton, has died at age 99.

Chilton was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1922, where she studied acting under Lee Strasberg and worked at The Actors Studio, coaching actors and directing. In 1960, she directed an off-off Broadway production of "Dead End," which starred Dustin Hoffman.

In 1963, Chilton immigrated to Israel, where she worked briefly for the Cameri Theater. In 2013, she was awarded the Israel Prize for theater.

Chilton was the inspiration for The Open Theater, an experimental theatre group active from 1963 to 1973 in New York City founded by her students to implement her "post-method," post-absurd acting technique through a collaborative process that explores political, artistic, and social issues.