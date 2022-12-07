Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Isaac Sutton Reunites With Nurit Hirsh At The Tel Aviv Museum Of Art

The performance is on Friday, December 9th at 9:30PM.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Isaac Sutton Reunites With Nurit Hirsh At The Tel Aviv Museum Of Art

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will reunite with legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Friday, December 9th at 9:30PM. This special performance is part of their joint concert tour, marking Hirsh's 80th birthday celebration.

Their joint concert tour in Israeli theaters entitled "Israel Prize" began last August and has officially been extended once again due to high demand. Their collaboration will continue into the 2023 theater season and will also include performances at Ness Ziona Theater on December 10 , as well as various theaters across the country including Jerusalem, Tiberias, Hadera, Rishon Le'Zion, Dimona, Eilat, Be'er Sheva, Kiryat Shmona, Haifa & Nahariya.

The show "Israel Prize", musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate The Israeli Songbook , saluting Israel Prize winners in the field of music and featuring some of the greatest Israeli show tunes of all time. The show will also include highlights from Sallah Shabati The Musical, one of the most successful Israeli musicals of all time ,composed by Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Nurit Hirsh is one of Israel's foremost composers, arrangers and conductors. During her long and prolific career Nurit has composed over 1600 songs, including Oseh Shalom, Bashanah Haba'ah, The Policeman Azoulay, Perach Halilach, Rak BeYisrael and Abanibi.


Over the years, Nurit Hirsh has represented Israel in many prestigious music festivals around the world, as a composer, arranger and conductor. In 1973, her song Ei Sham placed fourth in the Luxembourg Eurovision Song Contest and in 1978 her song Abanibi won first prize in the Paris Eurovision Song Contest. The song was to become a big international hit, with versions in several languages.

Nurit's songs have also won first prizes in international song competitions in Japan, Chile, Brazil, and other countries.

In addition to her career as a popular songwriter, Nurit has also had success in the field of film, having composed the soundtracks to 14 films, including Hashoter Azulay, Lupo Melech Hakvish, Katz ve Karaso, and Meachorey Hasoragim.

Nurit composed the soundtrack for the movie "The Policeman" which won the Golden Globe Award in the Best foreign Film category in 1972. The film was selected among the 5 nominations for the Academy Award that year. Her song "Ballad for The Policeman Azoulay" from that film won "Best song of all time" in the Israeli film category by the Israeli Film Academy.

Nurit Hirsh's versatility as a musician is also evident in her theater work, namely the hit musical Sallah Shabati written by Ephraim Kishon, which had one of the longest runs at Habima, the national theater of Israel. Aside from composing the music, Nurit also conducted the orchestra during the entire run of the show for five years.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to 'The Great American Songbook' , has recently finished an Israeli concert tour with Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd, Beautiful) and an additional concert tour with Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera).

Sutton performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras, including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera). He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows in Israel , such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and most recently "The Israel Prize", in collaboration with legendary composer and Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Baharlia & Tami Shaham.




THE TANK is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
THE TANK is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
The Tank is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 10 January.
Disneys THE LION KING Opens Final Engagement With Middle East Debut Photo
Disney's THE LION KING Opens Final Engagement With Middle East Debut
The curtain has risen on THE LION KING's Middle East debut, as the landmark musical event takes to the stage at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, with performances running until December 10. 
THE TANK Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
THE TANK Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Who was the hero who stopped the Syrian tank at the gates of Degania, and thus decided the outcome of the War of Independence?
DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour In November 2022 Photo
DeLaney Westfall Reunites With Isaac Sutton For BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour In November 2022
Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton welcomes back Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall as they embark on a sold out Israeli 9 city Concert Tour in November 2022 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.

